NATO unlikely to earmark Georgia membership

NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (2 December) are unlikely to give Georgia a so-called Membership Action Plan (MAP) - formal candidate status for the transatlantic military alliance - a debate with Georgian and NATO officials on Monday revealed.

"I met kids in Georgian villages who were named 'MAP'," Georgian Prime Minister Grigol Mgaloblishvili said, when talking about how politicised the issue has become, at a seminar by the German Marshall Fund, a US think-tank, ...