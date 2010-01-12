Ad
Trade nominee attacks Chinese currency and carbon tax idea

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

With MEPs on the lookout for overly vague responses during the ongoing European Parliamentary hearings, trade commissioner-designate Karel De Gucht was crystal clear on two matters on Tuesday (12 January).

The Belgian politician candidly told euro deputies that he is not in favour of an EU border carbon tax, adding that he saw an undervalued Chinese currency as a "major problem" for the European Union.

France has led European calls for an EU border tax on products manufactured in...

