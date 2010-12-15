Ad
Like Mr Liu, Mr Farinas was unable to pick up his prize in person (Photo: European Parliament)

EU parliament gives human rights prize to empty chair

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU parliament has awarded its annual human rights prize to a Cuban dissident represented in the plenary chamber by an empty chair, recalling events at the Nobel ceremony one week ago.

"We should at this point give the certificate to our laureate, but sadly I will have to place it on an empty chair instead," parliament President Jerzy Buzek said during the Sakharov Prize ceremony in Strasbourg on Wednesday (15 December).

Havana allowed the winner, Cuban hunger-striker Guillerm...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

