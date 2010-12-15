EU parliament gives human rights prize to empty chair

The EU parliament has awarded its annual human rights prize to a Cuban dissident represented in the plenary chamber by an empty chair, recalling events at the Nobel ceremony one week ago.

"We should at this point give the certificate to our laureate, but sadly I will have to place it on an empty chair instead," parliament President Jerzy Buzek said during the Sakharov Prize ceremony in Strasbourg on Wednesday (15 December).

Havana allowed the winner, Cuban hunger-striker Guillerm...