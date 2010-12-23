EU and US issue joint warning to Minsk

The EU and US have in an unusual joint statement threatened to take action against the Belarusian regime unless it begins to release people arrested during post-election protests last weekend.
"The United States and the European Union reiterate their call for the immediate release of the presidential candidates and the over 600 demonstrators who have been taken into custody in the wake of the presidential elections in Belarus," EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and her US counter...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
