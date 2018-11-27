Ad
euobserver
Hungary's Viktor Orban. The country's Western alliances might be called into question, after he gave asylum to Macedonia's convicted ex-prime minister (Photo: Consilium)

Why is Orban embracing a criminal from Western Balkans?

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Peter Kreko, Budapest,

Former Macedonian prime minister Nikola Gruevski, who received a two-year prison sentence in his country for corruption issues, has been given asylum by the Hungarian authorities.

Gruevski was able to escape to Budapest with the help of Hungarian authorities despite the fact that his passport was seized in Macedonia.

This is another issue that seriously undermines Budapest's credibility in the eyes of EU and Nato partners.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Asylum for Macedonia's ex-PM puts Orban on spot
Macedonia to join next wave of EU enlargement
Nationalism and polarisation in Macedonia's referendum
Macedonia's EU future in doubt after referendum flop
Hungary's Viktor Orban. The country's Western alliances might be called into question, after he gave asylum to Macedonia's convicted ex-prime minister (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections