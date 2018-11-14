Knives out on all sides for draft Brexit deal

British politicians from almost all sides have denounced a draft Brexit deal agreed between London and Brussels on Tuesday (13 November), raising the risk of a messy outcome.
Details of the 585-page "withdrawal agreement" will not be made public until British leader Theresa May first discusses it with her cabinet on Wednesday.
"Cabinet will meet at 2PM ... to consider the draft agreement the negotiating teams have reached in Brussels, and to decide on next steps," May's spokesman...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
