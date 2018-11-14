Knives out on all sides for draft Brexit deal

British politicians from almost all sides have denounced a draft Brexit deal agreed between London and Brussels on Tuesday (13 November), raising the risk of a messy outcome.

Details of the 585-page "withdrawal agreement" will not be made public until British leader Theresa May first discusses it with her cabinet on Wednesday.

"Cabinet will meet at 2PM ... to consider the draft agreement the negotiating teams have reached in Brussels, and to decide on next steps," May's spokesman...