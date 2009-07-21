Ad
The last Moldovan elections in April were followed by violent protests and a brutal crackdown on demonstrators (Photo: benia.livejournal.com)

MEPs to monitor Moldova election repeat

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Seven MEPs will be part of an international election monitoring team in Moldova next week, where deep political divisions could spark another round of post-election violence.

The European Parliament on Tuesday (21 July) decided to send seven of its members as part of the 200-odd international election monitoring team in Moldova.

Early parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place on Wednesday (29 July), after the legislature was dissolved following two unsuccessful attempts...

