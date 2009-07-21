MEPs to monitor Moldova election repeat

Seven MEPs will be part of an international election monitoring team in Moldova next week, where deep political divisions could spark another round of post-election violence.
The European Parliament on Tuesday (21 July) decided to send seven of its members as part of the 200-odd international election monitoring team in Moldova.
Early parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place on Wednesday (29 July), after the legislature was dissolved following two unsuccessful attempts...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here