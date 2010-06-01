Van Rompuy takes centre stage at EU-Russia summit

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy on Tuesday (1 June) reprimanded Russia over human rights abuses in a reminder of his powerful mandate on EU foreign policy.

Sitting next to Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev at a press conference following a bilateral summit in Rostov-on-Don, the mild-mannered Belgian, who has in the past referred to himself as a "grey mouse," spoke out on the sensitive subject of murdered journalists and rights campaigners.

"The situation for human rights...