China has said that Tibet is an 'internal affair' (Photo: Wikipedia)

China attacks EU position on Tibet crackdown

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

China is "strongly dissatisfied" with the European Union following a discussion at a EU foreign ministers meeting over the weekend about the ongoing crackdown on Tibetan protesters by Chinese authorities.

"The Tibet issue is completely China's internal affairs. No foreign countries or international organizations have the right to interfere in it," the country's state news agency, Xinhua, quoted China's foreign ministry spokesperson Jiang Yu as saying.

The bloc's 27 foreign minist...

