EU puts Middle East policies on hold until US talks

The EU is waiting until the US, Israel and the Palestinian authorities hold talks at the end of this month before moving ahead with two of its most sensitive Middle East policies.
EU diplomats in Brussels on Thursday (10 September) put off a decision on signing an Association Agreement with Syria until October at the earliest.
EU foreign ministers were due to discuss the pact at a meeting in Brussels next week. But it was dropped from the agenda after the Netherlands said it would...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
