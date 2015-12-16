No place for human rights in EU-Turkey visa talks

The EU has a formidable instrument to promote its values overseas: visa-free travel. It worked in Ukraine. But it’s not being used in Turkey, in what rights activists increasingly see as a cynical transaction on migrants.

Ukraine is to get a positive visa recommendation from the European Commission by the end of December.

It had to meet technical standards, for instance, on passport security. But, back in 2010, it was also given a 10-point political to-do list, including anti-corr...