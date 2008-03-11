EU unity at stake over US visa-regime issue, Brussels warns

The European Commission is stepping up pressure on those EU governments eager to sign up to a Washington-sponsored set of air security measures in exchange for visa-free travel to the US by saying "no member state will be allowed to violate EU legislation."

"We will be negotiating with the United States," EU home affairs commissioner Franco Frattini said on Monday (10 March), adding: "It is simply not possible to abandon, to renounce our EU legislation and our common criteria."

...