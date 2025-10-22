Italy and Malta in EU spotlight on journalist safety

The discovery of a car bomb targeting an Italian investigative journalist has added to EU alarm on media safety, eight years after the still-unresolved murder of Malta's Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Italian investigative journalist and TV host Sigfrido Ranucci "was targeted by a bomb placed under his car outside his family home," said Finnish EU-values commi...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
