Uzbekistan jails reporter in EU sanctions 'test'

Uzbekistan has jailed a prominent journalist on the eve of an EU decision on sanctions, with Human Rights Watch (HRW) saying that EU states will undermine foreign policy credibility if they let Tashkent off the hook.

Solizhon Abdurakhmanov - a reporter who wrote for the New York Times and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty - received a 10-year sentence on marijuana and opium-dealing charges on Friday (10 October), two days before EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday debate scrapping ...