euobserver
"Either bomb Iran or buy its gas," Russia has said referring to how to fill the planned Nabucco gas pipeline (Photo: gazprom.ru)

Russia questions value of Nabucco energy pipeline

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Moscow has questioned the viability of the EU-backed Nabucco energy corridor, a pipeline designed to lessen the bloc's dependency on Russia.

"I know few things about political geography. The only way to fill the Nabucco pipeline is to rely on Iranian gas," Russian ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told journalists earlier this week (15 April).

He added: "But then, it's up to the West, I would not tell the EU, to make up its mind how to deal with Iran. Either bomb Iran or buy i...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

