Mahmoud Abbas in Brussels (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

Palestinian Authority ready for peace talks, Ashton says

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The Palestinian Authority is ready for direct talks with Israel, with Ramallah likely to give a definitive go-ahead perhaps as early as Sunday (15 August), according to EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.

The EU high representative made the comments in a letter to European foreign ministers ahead of their informal meeting after the summer break.

"President Abbas is very close to accepting direct talks, but has requested a few more days for final consultations," she wrote to ...

