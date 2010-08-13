Palestinian Authority ready for peace talks, Ashton says

The Palestinian Authority is ready for direct talks with Israel, with Ramallah likely to give a definitive go-ahead perhaps as early as Sunday (15 August), according to EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.
The EU high representative made the comments in a letter to European foreign ministers ahead of their informal meeting after the summer break.
"President Abbas is very close to accepting direct talks, but has requested a few more days for final consultations," she wrote to ...
