Renowned Chinese dissident, Harry Wu, has opened the Laogai Museum in Washington (Photo: dbking)

EU considers ban on Chinese labour-camp goods

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Under pressure from MEPs, the European Commission has hinted it is prepared to ban the importation of Chinese goods manufactured in forced labour camps.

Speaking during a debate in Strasbourg on Thursday (23 September), a number of euro-deputies claimed products produced in the government-sponsored camps were being sold across the EU to unsuspecting citizens.

German centre-right MEP Daniel Caspary branded the Chinese products "blood-spattered goods", and called on the commission ...

