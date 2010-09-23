EU considers ban on Chinese labour-camp goods

Under pressure from MEPs, the European Commission has hinted it is prepared to ban the importation of Chinese goods manufactured in forced labour camps.

Speaking during a debate in Strasbourg on Thursday (23 September), a number of euro-deputies claimed products produced in the government-sponsored camps were being sold across the EU to unsuspecting citizens.

German centre-right MEP Daniel Caspary branded the Chinese products "blood-spattered goods", and called on the commission ...