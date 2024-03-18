Borrell: 'Israel provoking famine', urges more aid access

"Israel is provoking famine," EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in his opening speech at the European Humanitarian Forum in Brussels on Monday (18 March), as he stressed the urgency of Israel opening up more crossing points into the Gaza Strip.

Borrell's dire analysis was echoed by a new report of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC). It found famine is imminent in northern Gaza, and the entire population of the strip is estimated to be acutely food insecu...