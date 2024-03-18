Ad
Between October 2023 and February 2024, more than 12,300 children died in Gaza. Aid agencies are calling for more road access for supplies, not the 'diversion' of air and sea drops (Photo: UNRWA)

Borrell: 'Israel provoking famine', urges more aid access

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

"Israel is provoking famine," EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in his opening speech at the European Humanitarian Forum in Brussels on Monday (18 March), as he stressed the urgency of Israel opening up more crossing points into the Gaza Strip.

Borrell's dire analysis was echoed by a new report of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC). It found famine is imminent in northern Gaza, and the entire population of the strip is estimated to be acutely food insecu...

