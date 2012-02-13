Ad
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) on patrol - the 'interim' has lasted five and a half years so far (Photo: un.org)

EU countries want UN peacekeepers in Syria

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Libya-type military strikes in Syria are still "out of the question," but France, Italy and the UK have backed a call to send in UN peacekeepers.

The three countries spoke out on Monday (13 February) in reaction to an appeal for UN intervention by the Arab League.

The league at its meeting in Cairo on Sunday called for the UN Security Council (UNSC) to send in blue-hatted soldiers. Its communique also pledged to give "all forms of political and material support" to the Syrian op...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

