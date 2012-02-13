EU countries want UN peacekeepers in Syria

Libya-type military strikes in Syria are still "out of the question," but France, Italy and the UK have backed a call to send in UN peacekeepers.

The three countries spoke out on Monday (13 February) in reaction to an appeal for UN intervention by the Arab League.

The league at its meeting in Cairo on Sunday called for the UN Security Council (UNSC) to send in blue-hatted soldiers. Its communique also pledged to give "all forms of political and material support" to the Syrian op...