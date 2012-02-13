Ad
euobserver
The Greek government still has to cut €325 million to get the second bail-out, says Rehn (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU commission: Greek vote was 'crucial step' for new bail-out

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU commission and the German government on Monday (13 February) welcomed Greece's adoption of a further austerity package as a "crucial step forward" for securing a second bail-out, but more spending cuts are needed by Wednesday.

"The vote is a crucial step forward towards the adoption of the second programme," EU economics commissioner Olli Rehn said during a press conference in Brussels.

He said he was "confident" that the remaining conditions - further spending cuts of €32...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Greek MPs back austerity deal
Tensions flare in Athens ahead of austerity vote
The Greek government still has to cut €325 million to get the second bail-out, says Rehn (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections