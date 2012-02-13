EU commission: Greek vote was 'crucial step' for new bail-out

The EU commission and the German government on Monday (13 February) welcomed Greece's adoption of a further austerity package as a "crucial step forward" for securing a second bail-out, but more spending cuts are needed by Wednesday.

"The vote is a crucial step forward towards the adoption of the second programme," EU economics commissioner Olli Rehn said during a press conference in Brussels.

He said he was "confident" that the remaining conditions - further spending cuts of €32...