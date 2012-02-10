Ad
euobserver
EU regulations will screen derivative contracts (Photo: Images_of_Money)

EU agrees new rules on 'shady' derivatives

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament, member states and the EU commission on Thursday (9 February) agreed the final text of new rules meant to bring transparecy to the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market.

"With this agreement, we are making a big step for financial stability. And we are substantially reducing the risk of a future financial crisis, with all its consequences on the real economy, growth, jobs and public budgets," EU internal markets commissioner Michel Barnier said after clinchin...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU regulations will screen derivative contracts (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Green Economy

euobserver

