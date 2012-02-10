Six days for Greece to secure bail-out

Eurozone finance ministers have given Greece six days to cough up another €325 million in spending cuts, pass the austerity program through parliament and give "strong" political guarantees it will stick after elections.

"Despite considerable progress in the last days, not all elements were on the table for us to agree today," eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker said during a press conference at the end of the meeting in Brussels on Thursday (9 February).

Several things need to ha...