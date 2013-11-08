UK spy chiefs defend mass-snooping on Europeans

The head of UK spy agency GCHQ, Iain Lobban, has said leaks on mass-surveillance have made it harder to catch terrorists.

“We’ve seen terrorist groups in the Middle East, in Afghanistan, and elsewhere in south Asia, discussing the revelations in specific terms,” he told a hearing at the British parliament in London on Thursday (7 November).

He said the past five months of global media coverage on leaks by former US spy contractor Edward Snowden have made his job “far, far harder ...