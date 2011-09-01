MEPs back free trade with Palestinian territories

Eurodeputies in a key parliamentary committee have unanimously backed giving duty-free access to Palestinian goods.

Voting 27-0 in the international trade committee on Wednesday, MEPs backed a pending agreement between the EU and the Palestinian Authority that would allow farms and fisheries access to the European market.

Though trade between the bloc and the Palestinian territories is tiny - amounting to just €6.1 million from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in 2009, MEPs hope t...