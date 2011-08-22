Ad
Rebels on Monday attacked the Bab al-Azizia military compound in Tripoli (bottom left of picture, surrounded by parkland) amid rumours that Gaddafi is in the building (Photo: Google Earth)

Nato and EU prepare for imminent end to Libya conflict

by Andrew Rettman,

Nato and EU leaders have urged Libyan rebels not to take revenge against Gaddafi loyalists after opposition forces swept into Tripoli over the weekend.

Reports on Monday morning (22 August) said Colonel Gaddafi is still in Tripoli but has lost control of 80 percent of the city after rebel fighters reached the heart of the capital on Sunday.

A rebel spokesman, Fathi Baja, told Associated Press the Tripoli operation started on Thursday when Nato intensified bombing against Gaddafi t...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

