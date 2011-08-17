Ad
Ariel street signs. Ayalon said the EU should help get Palestinians "to climb down from the tree." (Photo: Ori~)

EU and US criticise Israel ahead of UN showdown

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman,

The EU, Russia, the US and the UN have spoken out against Israel's decision to create more houses for Jews on Palestinian land ahead of a UN vote on Palestine's future.

The so-called Quartet said in its statement on Tuesday (16 August) it "is greatly concerned by Israel's recent announcements to advance planning for new housing units in Ariel and East Jerusalem." It added "Jerusalem in particular is one of the core issues that must be resolved through negotiations" and noted the housin...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

