EU and US criticise Israel ahead of UN showdown

The EU, Russia, the US and the UN have spoken out against Israel's decision to create more houses for Jews on Palestinian land ahead of a UN vote on Palestine's future.

The so-called Quartet said in its statement on Tuesday (16 August) it "is greatly concerned by Israel's recent announcements to advance planning for new housing units in Ariel and East Jerusalem." It added "Jerusalem in particular is one of the core issues that must be resolved through negotiations" and noted the housin...