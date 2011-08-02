Ad
Residents in Nicosia have been asked not to use air conditioning as temperatures hit 38 degrees Celsius in the shade on Monday (Photo: Orestis Kyriakides)

Cyprus bank warns against 'bad' EU bailout

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Bank of Cyprus on Monday (1 August) warned that any further delay in appointing a government may lead to an EU bailout "with everything bad that entails."

"With our inaction we are risking the ability of refinancing the state and the consequences will be instant and serious," a statement from the largest Cypriot commercial bank said after President Demetris Christofias failed to put together a new cabinet over the weekend.

Christofias ordered the resignation of the government...

