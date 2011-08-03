EU 'not biased' in Kosovo border dispute

The EU on Wednesday (3 August) rejected Belgrade's accusation that it is biased in its attempt to mediate the week-long stand-off with Pristina over the deployment of special police forces in the majority-Serb northern Kosovo.

"We are not biased in any way. We have no preference whatsoever. What is important for us is that dialogue is resumed and problem is resolved in a pragmatic way," EU foreign policy spokesman Michael Mann said in a press conference.

On Tuesday, Serbian Prime ...