EU's police mission Eulex is not popular in Kosovo (Photo: jonworth.eu)

EU 'not biased' in Kosovo border dispute

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU on Wednesday (3 August) rejected Belgrade's accusation that it is biased in its attempt to mediate the week-long stand-off with Pristina over the deployment of special police forces in the majority-Serb northern Kosovo.

"We are not biased in any way. We have no preference whatsoever. What is important for us is that dialogue is resumed and problem is resolved in a pragmatic way," EU foreign policy spokesman Michael Mann said in a press conference.

On Tuesday, Serbian Prime ...

