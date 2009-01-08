Ceasefire elusive despite Sarkozy-Mubarak proposal

President Nicolas Sarkozy of France announced on Wednesday (7 January) that Israel and the Palestinian Authority had accepted a joint Franco-Egyptian ceasefire plan, hailing the "step forward".

"The president is delighted by the acceptance by Israel and the Palestinian Authority of the Franco-Egyptian plan presented last night in Sharm el-Sheikh by President Mubarak," reads a statement from Mr Sarkozy.

However, as fighting continued, it subsequently appeared that Israel had only ...