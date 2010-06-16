Norway worried EU slump may impact its economy

Norway intends to stay outside the EU and the eurozone but fears that the bloc's soaring unemployment rates and austerity measures will impact its economy, which is fully integrated in the union's internal market, Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview on Thursday.

The Norwegian prime minister held talks with the "trio" leadership of the EU - EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy, Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso and the outgoing Belgian premier, Yves Leterm...