Ad
euobserver
Kobzon in Russia-occupied Ukraine (Photo: Andrew Butko)

Italy lets in Russian singer, despite EU blacklist

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has agreed to prolong a blacklist of 150 Russians and Ukrainians blamed for stirring the conflict, but one of them is getting special treatment.

Member states' ambassadors took the unanimous decision in Brussels on Tuesday (2 September).

The formal act will be adopted either by written procedure or by ministers, most likely at a general affairs council on 14 September.

The list was to expire on 15 September.

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russia jails Ukraine film-maker in 'Stalinist' trial
Security fears prompt fences on EU-Russia border
EU to extend Russia blacklists
Kobzon in Russia-occupied Ukraine (Photo: Andrew Butko)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections