Italy lets in Russian singer, despite EU blacklist

The EU has agreed to prolong a blacklist of 150 Russians and Ukrainians blamed for stirring the conflict, but one of them is getting special treatment.
Member states' ambassadors took the unanimous decision in Brussels on Tuesday (2 September).
The formal act will be adopted either by written procedure or by ministers, most likely at a general affairs council on 14 September.
The list was to expire on 15 September.<...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
