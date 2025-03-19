Brussels' €150bn defence fund to prioritise EU military kit

In a win for France, EU defence funds will prioritise investments in European equipment.
US, UK, and Turkish arms suppliers are to be locked out of a new €150bn defence investment push proposed by the EU Commission on Wednesday (19 March), which aims keep European money flowing to European defence firms.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
