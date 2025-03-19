Ad
The fund could not be used for US-made systems like the Patriot air defence missiles (Photo: nato.int)

Brussels' €150bn defence fund to prioritise EU military kit

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

In a win for France, EU defence funds will prioritise investments in European equipment. 

US, UK, and Turkish arms suppliers are to be locked out of a new €150bn defence investment push proposed by the EU Commission on Wednesday (19 March), which aims keep European money flowing to European defence firms.

