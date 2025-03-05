The EU's Ukraine and defence summit — what’s at stake and why it matters

EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday (6 March), facing growing pressure over the quickly-changing situation in Ukraine and the U-turn in transatlantic relations — which have prompted an urgency to boost Europe's own defence capabilities.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will join EU heads of state and government most likely online — even though he was...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.