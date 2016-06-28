British MEPs likely to lose top jobs by January

Internal moves are being made to swiftly dethrone British MEPs that chair EU parliament committees and other top seats in the assembly.

Three MEPs from the UK each preside over a committee in the European Parliament. Another three co-chair committees, one is a so-called quaestor (a senior administrator), and seven others are presidents of delegations to third countries.

All are likely to lose their posts in the next six months.

The threat was highlighted in a resolution adop...