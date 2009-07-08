EU companies cut out of China's stimulus, says ambassador

The European union's ambassador to China, Serge Abou, claims European companies are being cut out of projects funded by China's 4 trillion yuan (€421bn) stimulus programme.

"I have to say very clearly that some of our companies have suffered not to have been chosen," said Mr Abou on Wednesday (8 July), reports the Associated Press.

The sentiments are shared by the European Union chamber of commerce in China (EUCCC), which says the bidding process used to allocate stimulus project...