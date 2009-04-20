Israel-Arab issue divides EU over anti-racism conference

Several EU countries are set to boycott a United Nations conference on racism for fear that it might turn into an anti-semitic platform for Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Germany, Italy, Sweden and the Netherlands announced they would join a US-led boycott against the Durban Review Conference starting on Monday (20 April) in Geneva.

The event is aimed at taking stock of progress in fighting racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance since the World Conference Again...