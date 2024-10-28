Orbán booed in Georgia after siding with Russia on disputed vote

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has sided with the Kremlin instead of the EU on Sunday’s disputed elections in Georgia — but EU leaders are still going to Budapest next week.
Orbán and three of his ministers went to Tbilisi on Monday (28 October) to congratulate the pro-Russian ruling party on its "overwhelming victory", even as other EU leaders and off...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
