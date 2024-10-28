Ad
euobserver
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán (l) was booed by pro-democracy activists in Tbilisi on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Orbán booed in Georgia after siding with Russia on disputed vote

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has sided with the Kremlin instead of the EU on Sunday’s disputed elections in Georgia — but EU leaders are still going to Budapest next week.

Orbán and three of his ministers went to Tbilisi on Monday (28 October) to congratulate the pro-Russian ruling party on its "overwhelming victory", even as other EU leaders and off...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Georgia, Moldova ... Russia's 'shadow war' on democracy
The mask comes off the Georgian Dream party
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán (l) was booed by pro-democracy activists in Tbilisi on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections