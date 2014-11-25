World powers extend Iran deadline, as EU mulls Ashton's future

Talks on Iran’s nuclear programme have been extended until July, with the EU wondering whether to keep Catherine Ashton in the process.

International powers and Iran, at the Colburg Palace in Vienna on Monday (24 November), rounded off one year of haggling with a decision to put off the deadline for a “comprehensive deal” until 30 June.

US secretary of state John Kerry told press the past year saw Iran respect its “interim” commitments.

He noted that its stock of near wea...