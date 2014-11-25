Ad
Kerry hugs Ashton last year, when the two sides clinched an 'interim' deal (Photo: European External Action Service - EEAS)

World powers extend Iran deadline, as EU mulls Ashton's future

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Talks on Iran’s nuclear programme have been extended until July, with the EU wondering whether to keep Catherine Ashton in the process.

International powers and Iran, at the Colburg Palace in Vienna on Monday (24 November), rounded off one year of haggling with a decision to put off the deadline for a “comprehensive deal” until 30 June.

US secretary of state John Kerry told press the past year saw Iran respect its “interim” commitments.

He noted that its stock of near wea...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

