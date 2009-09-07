Ad
euobserver
The Potala palace, Tibet (Photo: Wikipedia)

First EU institution head to visit Tibet

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The president of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), Mario Sepi, will this week become the first head of an EU institution to visit the Chinese autonomous region of Tibet.

Following an invitation from the Chinese Economic and Social Council, Mr Sepi will set out on a fact-finding mission to assess the real economic and social conditions on the ground, with particular emphasis on the areas of employment, education and healthcare.

Mr Sepi – who travels with the backin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
The Potala palace, Tibet (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections