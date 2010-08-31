Visiting MEP 'worried' by risk of violence at Moscow rally

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's remarks about use of force by police have raised tension in Moscow on the day of a pro-democracy protest to be attended by MEPs.

"It's very worrying what Prime Minister Putin said in an important interview, that he will crush all unlawful demonstrators. It's very sad. It shows that he is not changing his tough policy against human rights defenders," Finnish Green MEP Heidi Hautala told EUobserver by phone from the Russian capital on Tuesday (31 Au...