Visiting MEP 'worried' by risk of violence at Moscow rally

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's remarks about use of force by police have raised tension in Moscow on the day of a pro-democracy protest to be attended by MEPs.
"It's very worrying what Prime Minister Putin said in an important interview, that he will crush all unlawful demonstrators. It's very sad. It shows that he is not changing his tough policy against human rights defenders," Finnish Green MEP Heidi Hautala told EUobserver by phone from the Russian capital on Tuesday (31 Au...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.