EU countries to reward Burma reforms

The European Union will seek to ease economic sanctions against Burma in recognition of recent pro-democratic reforms, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Tuesday (17 April).

"Everything we see points to a government which is serious about change and wants to end its country's isolation," she told MEPs in Strasbourg, adding that she will visit the country on 28 April.

The free elections, coupled with the release of most political prisoners and ceasefire agreements wit...