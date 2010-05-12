Resetting Europe's India strategy

As strategic partners, EU-India relations ought to be vibrant. Polyphonic and pluralistic, they are the world's most populous democracies and should be deepening their shared commitments to shaping a multipolar world.
Yet, the EU's India policy over the last decade has been less than inspiring. If the EU is serious about promoting effective multilateralism, its leaders must urgently address its underperforming partnership with India.\n \nThe contrast with the US could not be starker. La...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
