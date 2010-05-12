Resetting Europe's India strategy

As strategic partners, EU-India relations ought to be vibrant. Polyphonic and pluralistic, they are the world's most populous democracies and should be deepening their shared commitments to shaping a multipolar world.

Yet, the EU's India policy over the last decade has been less than inspiring. If the EU is serious about promoting effective multilateralism, its leaders must urgently address its underperforming partnership with India.



The contrast with the US could not be starker. La...