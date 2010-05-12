Ad
euobserver
Europe should reach out to India to form a coalition that puts pressure on China and the US (Photo: derajfast)

Resetting Europe's India strategy

EU & the World
Opinion
by Joel Sandhu and Oliver Stuenkel,

As strategic partners, EU-India relations ought to be vibrant. Polyphonic and pluralistic, they are the world's most populous democracies and should be deepening their shared commitments to shaping a multipolar world.

Yet, the EU's India policy over the last decade has been less than inspiring. If the EU is serious about promoting effective multilateralism, its leaders must urgently address its underperforming partnership with India.\n \nThe contrast with the US could not be starker. La...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Europe should reach out to India to form a coalition that puts pressure on China and the US (Photo: derajfast)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections