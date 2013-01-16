French army to stay until 'Mali is safe'

President Francois Hollande has said French troops in Mali are there to do much more than stopping rebels from taking Bamako.

The French leader told press on a visit to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (15 January) that: "We have one objective - it's to make sure that when we leave, when we end the intervention, Mali is safe, has legitimate authorities, an electoral process and there are no more terrorists threatening its territory."

The task he outlined is a big one.

Mali is nominall...