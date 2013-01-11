Ad
euobserver
Rehn's remarks give the lie to Cypriot claims that money laundering is a non-issue

Rehn: Cyprus must act on money laundering

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU financial affairs commissioner Olli Rehn has joined calls for Cyprus to stop bank fraud if it wants EU help.

Speaking in German daily Handelsblatt on Friday (11 January), he said Cyprus has adopted international rules on anti-money-laundering "[but] these laws actually have to be applied. I am aware of the problems."

He noted that Peer Steinbruck - the German centre-left SPD party's candidate in autumn elections - told him "personally" on Tuesday he will oppose the bailout unl...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.



