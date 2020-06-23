New Cairo activist case prompts wave of Italy demos

"I miss Patrick so much. On his return from Egypt, we had plans for a trip to Turin with other friends."
Giada Rossi is a masters student in gender and women's studies at the University of Bologna, in central Italy. It was thanks to that masters that she met Patrick Zaki, the Egyptian student and activist who has been held in pre-t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.
Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.