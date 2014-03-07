'Putin will go as far as the West allows him to'

Despite their personal differences, Ukrainian opposition leaders Yulia Tymoshenko and Vitali Klitschko put up a united front at a meeting of centre-right EU leaders on Thursday (6 March), warning the West against allowing Russia to invade their country.

"Putin will go as far as the Western world will allow him to," Tymoshenko said in a speech at the Dublin congress of the European People's Party.

"If we allow Russia to hold a referendum under the barrel of Kalashnikovs on the anne...