What the EU will learn from Trump's Taiwan blunder

Donald Trump has landed himself in hot water with China by breaching protocol on Taiwan, but unlike the US president-elect, the EU's approach to the island is marked by extreme caution.

"The EU recognises mainland China as the one legitimate representative for China,” the EU's top official in Taiwan, Madeleine Majorenko, told EUobserver in a recent interview.

“For that reason, we have not formed a diplomatic relationship with Taiwan.”

This is the orthodoxy of the so-called '...