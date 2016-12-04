Ad
euobserver
"The EU recognises mainland China as the one legitimate representative for China,” said the EU's top official in Taiwan, Madeleine Majorenko (r). (Photo: OCAC.R.O.C)

Analysis

What the EU will learn from Trump's Taiwan blunder

EU & the World
by Joseph Boyle, VIENNA,

Donald Trump has landed himself in hot water with China by breaching protocol on Taiwan, but unlike the US president-elect, the EU's approach to the island is marked by extreme caution.

"The EU recognises mainland China as the one legitimate representative for China,” the EU's top official in Taiwan, Madeleine Majorenko, told EUobserver in a recent interview.

“For that reason, we have not formed a diplomatic relationship with Taiwan.”

This is the orthodoxy of the so-called '...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAnalysis

Related articles

Europe to sell helicopters to Taiwan
EU imposes anti-dumping tariffs on steel from China and Taiwan
"The EU recognises mainland China as the one legitimate representative for China,” said the EU's top official in Taiwan, Madeleine Majorenko (r). (Photo: OCAC.R.O.C)

Tags

EU & the WorldAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections