Ad
euobserver
Pro-EU demonstrator in Kiev (Photo: Flickr/Oxlaey)

Ukraine and Bulgaria show power of EU model

EU & the World
by Dimitar Bechev, SOFIA,

Believe it or not, there are still countries in Europe where protestors enthusiastically wave the EU's star-studded flag rather than burning it in anger.

These days Kiev's embattled EuroMaidan is as much the heart of the Union as the Schuman roundabout in Brussels.

Students in Sofia University calling for decency and accountability, in a country whose 2007 accession is viewed by many as premature, also show the EU remains a force for good in times of self doubt.

Neither t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU unlikely to impose Ukraine sanctions
Bulgarians: Citizens with a cause
German FM visits pro-EU protesters in Ukraine
Pro-EU demonstrator in Kiev (Photo: Flickr/Oxlaey)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections