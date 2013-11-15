Ad
euobserver
Growth is timid and elusive in the eurozone (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Eurozone economy still in troubled waters

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

The eurozone economy grew by a meagre 0.1 percent in the last three months, showing that optimism about recovery from the crisis may be premature, according to data from the bloc's statistical office Eurostat published on Thursday (14 November).

Over the summer, the eurozone for the first time broke the 18-month recession cycle with a growth rate of 0.3 percent. This was expected to continue for the rest of the year.

The main reason for the unexpected slowdown was France, whose ec...

