Gazprom says supplies are normal, but Poland and Slovakia says they are down (Photo: Bilfinger SE)

Russia reduces gas supplies, as EU imposes sanctions

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland and Slovakia have said gas supplies from Russia are down, as the EU prepares to impose new sanctions.

A Polish diplomat told EUobserver on Thursday (11 September) that volumes fell by 20 percent on Monday and were down by 45 percent by Thursday.

The same day Slovak PM Robert Fico said supplies to his country had dipped by eight to 11 percent.

Both countries are trying to find out what is going on amid denials by Russian supplier Gazprom that its shipments are any l...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

