Russia reduces gas supplies, as EU imposes sanctions

Poland and Slovakia have said gas supplies from Russia are down, as the EU prepares to impose new sanctions.

A Polish diplomat told EUobserver on Thursday (11 September) that volumes fell by 20 percent on Monday and were down by 45 percent by Thursday.

The same day Slovak PM Robert Fico said supplies to his country had dipped by eight to 11 percent.

Both countries are trying to find out what is going on amid denials by Russian supplier Gazprom that its shipments are any l...